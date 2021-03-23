KCSO: Two suspects wanted for robbery of WSS shoe store on Niles Street

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance identifying two alleged suspects who robbed a WSS shoe store in east Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the KCSO, the robbery occurred March 8 at 3000 Niles Street.
The department said that the suspects, a man and woman, assaulted an employee and took merchandise before fleeing with an additional suspect in a silver SUV. The vehicle also had black stripes on the driver's side front end and custom rims, the news release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110, Detective Karr at (661) 391-7616 or the Secret Witness line at (661) 322-4040.