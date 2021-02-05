Two men were arrested in south Bakersfield on Thursday allegedly in possession of 20 pounds of methamphetamine.
According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest took place in the 2200 block of Panama Lane near Highway 99. The KCSO said that Gessell Hernandez, 22, from San Bernardino, and Jonathan Perez-Garcia, 26, from Reseda, were involved in the sales and trafficking of large quantities of methamphetamine.
Both men were booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility jail for allegedly being in possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance and conspiracy.
The KCSO said the methamphetamine seized had an estimated street value of over $385,500.