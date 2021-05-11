KCSO: Two suspects arrested in connection to muder of 24-year-old man in Wasco

Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred last week in Wasco.
According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested 22-year-old Aaron Garcia on May 8 on suspicion of a felony murder warrant. Then on Tuesday afternoon, deputies from the Wasco substation arrested 31-year-old Angel Soto on a suspected felony warrant related to the investigation, the news release stated.
According to the KCSO, the two suspects were wanted in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Jose Aleman, who was stabbed in the 800 block of Broadway Street at 9:20 p.m. on May 3. Aleman died just after midnight the following morning at Adventist Health Delano.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.