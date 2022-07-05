KCSO: Two reported missing after trying to cross Kern River

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies said two men were reported missing after attempting to cross the Kern River in the area known as Hobo Camp campground, according to a KCSO news release.
Members of the Kern Valley substation search and rescue team responded to Remington Hot Springs to find the two men. They were identified as: 19-year-old Samuel Raymundo, a 5 foot, 6 inch, 150-pound Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts; and 27-year-old Diego Cabo, a 5 foot, 5 inch, 140-pound Hispanic man who was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air 5 air support helicopter was dispatched to the area and conducted a search of the subjects from the air.
Kern Valley, Bakersfield and China Lake search and rescue teams also conducted a ground search on both sides of the river and a water search of the area starting from Hobo Camp Campground continuing downstream near the area of river right.
If anyone has any information regarding either subject, they should contact Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern Valley deputies at 661-861-3110.