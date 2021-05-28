KCSO: Two men wanted in residential burglary in Rosedale

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men wanted in a suspected residential burglary in Rosedale.
According to a KCSO news release, the incident occurred April 5 at 12:10 a.m. The suspects arrived with a firearm, pepper sprayed a dog and stole a firearm from the home, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The news release stated that one of the men has a tattoo on his left leg that appears to be three faces on top of another. His right calf seems to be completely covered in tattoos, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.