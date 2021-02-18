The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Delano men on Thursday following a two-week narcotics investigation.
According to a KCSO news release, Antonio Garcia-Gonzalez, 19, and Noel Ayon-Aragon, 19, were arrested in the 6600 block of Colony Street in Bakersfield after a large amount of Fentanyl and a loaded handgun were located inside one of their vehicles. The agency seized approximately 11,000 M-30 Fentanyl pills during the arrest, which had an estimated street value of $110,000, according to the news release.
Additionally, narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Norwalk Street in Delano based on information obtained during the investigation. Fentanyl pills and a large amount of US currency believed to be tied to the sale of illegal narcotics was located, the news release stated.
Garcia-Gonzalez was arrested for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales and conspiracy to commit a crime, the KCSO said.
Ayon-Aragon was arrested for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a loaded firearm, and conspiracy to commit a crime, the KCSO said.
The investigation was put forth by the KCSO, Narcotics Investigation Unit and Narcotics Operations Unit, the news release stated.