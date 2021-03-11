KCSO: Two men arrested during vehicle theft investigation in Wasco

Two men were arrested in Wasco during an attempted vehicle theft on Thursday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a KCSO news release, the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. when deputies from the Wasco substation reported for a vehicle theft investigation in the 2400 block of Buena Ventura Street.
Two men driving the stolen vehicle were eventually located in the 1800 block of 2nd Street.
Vincenzo Osuna, 31, was arrested in possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, grand theft during a state of emergency, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, and driving on a suspended license, the news release stated.
Julian Jamie, 32, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, grand theft during a state of emergency, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools, the KCSO said.