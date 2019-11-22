A pair of Rosamond High School student were arrested Thursday in connection with school shooting threats.
A 14-year-old boy allegedly made threats to shoot two students at the school, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal threats causing the disruption of school.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of felony false personation and delaying a peace officer after he allegedly circulated an "official looking document" made to look as if it was drafted by the school principal, KCSO said.
Rosamond High School classes were canceled Thursday after a swirl of rumors and misinformation circulated this week about a shooting threat at the school and a student suspended for bringing a gun on campus.
KCSO said no firearms were brought on campus.
This case is still being investigated. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.
