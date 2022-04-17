KCSO: Two arrested after investigation into shooting in Oildale

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two in Oildale on suspicion of weapons-related charges after a report of a shooting, according to a KCSO news release.
Julio Garcia, 28, and Diego Ortiz, 32, both of Bakersfield, were arrested after officers were called to the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue for a report of a person with a rifle.
BPD arrested Ortiz on suspicion of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and delaying a peace officer. Garcia was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, delaying a peace officer, illegal possession of assault weapons and possession of high-capacity magazines.
Deputies reported that Ortiz fired several rounds from the rifle into an unoccupied neighbor’s vehicle, according to a news release.
The alleged shooting resulted in deputies executing a search warrant at a nearby residence. Multiple rifles were found during the search, the release added.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident may contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.