KCSO trying to ID 2 of robbery suspects

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in separate robberies at the same Family Dollar store.

In the first incident, KCSO officials reported a man brandished a knife inside the location at 600 Norris Road in Oildale at around 4:40 p.m. Sept. 12 and stole a number of items before fleeing the store on foot.

