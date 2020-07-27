Transfers from Kern County Sheriff’s Office facilities into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement fell sharply in 2019, the Sheriff’s Office reported during a public forum on Monday.
Only 65 detainees were transferred into ICE custody from the Sheriff’s Office in 2019, an 83 percent decrease from the year before, Chief Deputy James Morrison said as part of the third TRUTH Act community forum, which has been held yearly since 2017 to provide information on collaboration with ICE.
Law enforcement agencies that provide ICE agents with access to facilities or detainees are required to hold public meetings each year, revealing details on their dealings with the federal agency.
Morrison said that while ICE does allow the transfer of inmates once they have completed their sentences, they do not hold inmates for ICE, nor do they allow ICE access to sheriff databases. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office is not involved in immigration arrests that take place in the community.
“Whatever activity ICE may initiate locally are done so without our involvement,” Morrison said.
On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said ICE asked to be notified of the release of 167 inmates and requested to interview 27. No interviews actually took place in 2019, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
This activity is far less than in 2017 and 2018, when ICE was notified and arrested hundreds of inmates held by KCSO.
Community advocates cast doubt at the figures presented by the Sheriff’s Office during the meeting, and expressed frustration that the Board of Supervisors would hold such a meeting at a time when many members of the community could not attend due to coronavirus restrictions.
Supervisors did not allow members of the public to attend in person, asking anyone who wished to submit a public comment to write a letter or call in.
“The Board of Supervisors failed timely notice and this meeting is in violation of the Brown Act,” Julie Solis said during the meeting. “Community participation is restricted due to COVID-19. There are many impoverished residents who do not have access to the internet and are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”
Other advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union, brought up a series of issues they said revealed problems with the Sheriff’s Office data.
Supervisor Leticia Perez defended the board’s decision to hold the meeting, saying coronavirus might restrict access to meetings well into 2021.
“Part of what we have heard tonight is some confusion and some lack of trust about how the information is being presented, and clearly the implication is that it is being presented in a way that is hiding what’s actually going on,” she said during the meeting. “I don’t know that any of that is true, I have no personal knowledge of any of it, but I do think this kind of forum is in place for the opportunity to air such grievances and the opportunity to be heard.”
At the conclusion of the meeting, Morrison said the Sheriff’s Office would meet with the ACLU to work out any concerns the organization may have. He added that KCSO staff were already working on responses to some of the concerns that were brought up at the meeting.
(1) comment
President Biden will abolish ICE.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.