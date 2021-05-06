KCSO to mark Peace Officer Memorial Week

The Kern County Sheriff's Office will join other law enforcement throughout the country in observing Peace Officer Memorial week May 10-14.
Deputies will wear black mourning bands over their badges, and flags at sheriff's facilities will be flown at half-staff to remember those who have died in the line of duty.
A ceremony to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13 at the Sheriff’s Office Memorial Monument at Sheriff’s Headquarters, 1350 Norris Road in Bakersfield.
The public is invited. KCSO personnel will wear masks and adhere to social distancing because of the pandemic; the public is asked but not required to do the same.