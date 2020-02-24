The Kern County Sheriff's Office will hold a promotion and commendation ceremony on Wednesday.
The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the sheriff's auditorium at 1350 Norris Road, according to a news release.
The following personnel will be recognized for promotions:
- Undersheriff Doug Jauch
- Chief Deputy James Morrison
- Commander Michael Deleon
- Commander Mark Warren
- Lieutenant Richard Anderson
- Lieutenant Juan Trevino
- Sergeant Josh Nance
- Sergeant Joe Saldana
- Senior Deputy Jesse Quiapo
- Senior Deputy Adam Tinoco
- Detentions Senior Deputy Patrick McNeill
- Detentions Senior Deputy Ted Parker
- Detentions Deputy Bradford Frizell
The following will be recognized for commendation:
- Deputy Sheriff Kenneth Muller
- Deputy Sheriff Diego Gonzalez
