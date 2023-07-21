Young men and women ages 15 to 21 can test and interview for a spot in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Cadet Unit Post #519 (formerly known as Explorers).
It will take place at 6 p.m. July 26 at KCSO Headquarters at 1350 Norris Road. Applicants are to meet in front of Building A and should plan to spend two to three hours there.
Personnel from the Cadet Unit will meet all those who are there for testing and escort them to the Auditorium for testing. Applications will be filled out at the Headquarters before testing.
Applicants should bring an identification card/school ID and report cards if available. Parents can wait in the parking lot.
Those who pass the one-hour test will be interviewed (wear professional attire) that evening. Those applicants will be given paperwork for a background check.
Any applicant who has a criminal record (misdemeanors or felonies), below a 2.0 GPA or is actively on probation or parole is disqualified.
The Cadet Unit, a volunteer program, gives its members insight into law enforcement and builds character, physical fitness, and respect for the rule of law, according to a KCSO news release.