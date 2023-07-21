Young men and women ages 15 to 21 can test and interview for a spot in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Cadet Unit Post #519 (formerly known as Explorers).

It will take place at 6 p.m. July 26 at KCSO Headquarters at 1350 Norris Road. Applicants are to meet in front of Building A and should plan to spend two to three hours there. 