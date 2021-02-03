Three suspects were arrested last week during a robbery and deadly weapons investigation in the 4300 block of Tierra Verde Street.
According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant from the agency was completed at a residence and allegedly uncovered four firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and currency.
Jacob Kephart, 30, was located and arrested by Bakersfield Police, the KCSO said in its news release.
The KCSO said that, while on scene, Matthew Bunch, 30, and Ryan Whitley, 38, arrived allegedly armed with a handgun and in possession of narcotics. Both men were also taken into custody, the KCSO said.
All three suspects were booked into the Kern County Jail for alleged possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics while armed, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, the news release stated.
Kephart was also booked on an alleged outstanding robbery warrant and Whitley was booked on an outstanding PRCS warrant, the KCSO said.