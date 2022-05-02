KCSO: Three arrested during traffic stop in Wasco

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three men in Wasco after a traffic stop led to the seizure of multiple guns, drugs and more than $2,000 cash.
Around 10:42 p.m. Saturday, a deputy from the Wasco substation of the Kern County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street in Wasco.
Deputies identified the driver as Ramon Cadena, a 25-year-old parolee from Wasco who did not have a valid driver license, according to a KCSO news release.
Alfonso Trujillo, 28, a probationer from Shafter, and Joel Arrazate, 23, a parolee from Wasco, were also in the car, where deputies found live ammunition.
Following the arrests of all three, deputies conducted a parole search of Cadena's residence in the 800 block of E Street in Wasco, where they reported finding multiple firearms, live ammunition, approximately 950 grams of marijuana, approximately eight grams of methamphetamine, a ballistic vest and $2,647 in cash.
Cadena was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of body armor by a felon, maintaining a residence for the purpose of narcotics sales, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a loaded firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, participation in a criminal street gang and various additional charges.
Trujillo and Arrazate were arrested on suspicion of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, participation in a criminal street gang and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Anyone with information regarding either of these investigations can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.