 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO thanks public for help in locating woman reported missing

Louise Bartley.png

Louise Bartley was last seen wearing a light-colored top and dark-colored pants. She is described as: 76 years old, white, female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 125 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. 

 Courtesy KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff's Office thanked the community Wednesday for its help in locating a woman who had been reported missing Monday. 

At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, 76-year-old Louise Bartley, whose dementia makes her dependent on medication, left her residence on foot in Mojave.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget