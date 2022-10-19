KCSO thanks public for help in locating woman reported missing

The Kern County Sheriff's Office thanked the community Wednesday for its help in locating a woman who had been reported missing Monday.
At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, 76-year-old Louise Bartley, whose dementia makes her dependent on medication, left her residence on foot in Mojave.
She was reported missing, which led to a KCSO search and rescue team call-out at 9 p.m., involving teams from the KCSO Desert Rescue, Bakersfield Search and Rescue, Bakersfield Search and Rescue K-9 Unit, Tehachapi Mountain Search and Rescue and the China Lake Mountain Rescue Group, which searched throughout the night and into the next day, according to a KCSO release.
On Tuesday, a KCSO helicopter flew to the area and began conducting an aerial search, which located Bartley at 1:30 p.m. She was found on the ground in a dry riverbed in the desert area approximately one and a half miles northeast of her residence near Highway 58, north of Arroyo Avenue.
She was disoriented from a fall and unable to get up and walk, according to the KCSO release. She is expected to make a full recovery. The KCSO noted that the office received numerous tips that helped in the search for Bartley.