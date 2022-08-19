 Skip to main content
KCSO thanks community for support after K-9 dies while on duty

The Kern County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the community Friday "for the outpouring of support and concern for our K-9 team, Deputy (Robert) Fisher and Hannes" after the K-9 died while on duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release.

Hannes, a Belgian Malinois born Oct. 16, 2019 that joined KCSO in March 2021, died Thursday after helping deputies from the Lamont substation search for two suspects who had fled into a nearby vineyard.

