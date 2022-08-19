KCSO thanks community for support after K-9 dies while on duty

The Kern County Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the community Friday "for the outpouring of support and concern for our K-9 team, Deputy (Robert) Fisher and Hannes" after the K-9 died while on duty Thursday, according to a KCSO news release.
Hannes, a Belgian Malinois born Oct. 16, 2019 that joined KCSO in March 2021, died Thursday after helping deputies from the Lamont substation search for two suspects who had fled into a nearby vineyard.
Shortly after the search for the suspects, which took place around 11:10 a.m., Hannes exhibited signs of distress. He was rushed to an emergency animal hospital, where he died, according to the release. An investigation is being conducted into the cause of death.
Hannes was not used in the apprehension of the suspect, according to KCSO. No shooting victim was found.
"To say that we are deeply saddened would be an understatement," according to a news release from KCSO. "Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn the loss of an amazing K-9 and stand in support with our own Deputy Fisher as he faces this devastating loss."
Hannes formally began his service April 24, 2021, and, according to Fisher, "For the next year, Hannes would serve Kern County and its residents by successfully locating numerous violent suspects and pounds of illegal narcotics. Hannes truly enjoyed demonstrations with the community and children of Kern County to show just how great the life of a police service dog really was."
In its statement, the KCSO also shared a few words Fisher wrote about Hannes:
Each day you greeted me with a smile, a wagging tail and an eagerness to work. For the last year and a half, you were my best friend and partner. You stood behind me in the car and by my side each shift in the car or on a search. You answered every call without hesitation and pushed me to be a better man. You taught me patience and how to be safer. You never wavered when I asked you to search in front of me and find the people placing our community in danger.
"At demonstrations you were the kids' favorite, the social pup that would place your paws on my chest and want to be the center of attention. At home, you stole a place in all of our hearts that will never be filled. You fought to the very end and gave me and this community your all. Due to your dedication and drive, the citizens of this county could rest easier knowing you were on watch. You touched this community, agency, K-9 unit, family and me more than you’d ever know. Enjoy the unlimited jute rolls, introduce yourself to Phil and get those scratches you loved. I’ll see you on the other side buddy, rest easy."