KCSO task force arrests 4 at illegal marijuana grow

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force arrested four men Wednesday as part of an investigation into an illegal marijuana grow in Bakersfield.
A search warrant for a large residential property in the 16500 block of Stephenie Street resulted in the seizure of 2,841 high-grade indoor marijuana plants and approximately 800 pounds of processed marijuana, according to a KCSO news release.
Detectives arrested Gevorg Bangoyan, 30, Spo Bangoyan, 32, and Hamo Hrachekyan, 41, all from Van Nuys, and Rafayel Karaptyan, 18, of Hollywood, on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for the purpose of sales, maintaining a place for drug sales, hazardous water disposal and conspiracy to commit a crime.
The investigation resulted in the dismantling of a large-scale clandestine indoor marijuana cultivation operation, according to the release, which added that the Kern County Probation Department and California Department of Fish and Wildlife assisted in the eradication of the grow operation.