KCSO take 3 into custody after alarm is triggered at Rosamond Post Office

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three individuals Monday at the Rosamond Post Office after responding to an early morning alarm there.
Deputies arrived around 4:17 a.m. and detained three people who were in possession of 22 mailed packages, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies discovered the suspects had forced entry into the Post Office and stole the mail from inside.
The three arrested were: Daniel Evans, 30, of Rosamond, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a crime; Martin Huicochea, 22, of Rosamond, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a crime; and Wanda Huicochea, 44, of Rosamond, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Anyone with additional information can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110.