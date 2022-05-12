KCSO: Taft man arrested on suspicion of gun, drug charges

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the Taft substation arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of weapons and drugs charges.
The KCSO Special Investigations Division served a warrant at a home in the 27000 block of Tank Farm Road for the arrest of Joe Barraza, according to a KCSO news release.
Barraza was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, illegal discharge of a firearm and domestic violence charges. He was also found to be in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to the release.
As a result of the search warrant at Barraza’s residence, deputies located several operable assault rifles, handguns, numerous gun parts, ammunition and methamphetamine.
Barraza was also arrested on suspicion of multiple weapons violations, including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a short barreled rifle, possession of a controlled substance, among other weapons charges.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness 661-322-4040.