KCSO: Taft man arrested after fleeing to Texas in connection to attempted murder of father

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of the attempted murder of his father after the son allegedly fled to Texas, according to a department news release.
Deputies went to the 500 block of Wilson Avenue in Taft at 9:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a stabbing. Responding deputies found a man with stab wounds who was then taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, KCSO said in the release.
Suspect Billy Jack Wayne fled the scene was arrested Thursday in Carson County, Texas. He was arrested on suspicion of crimes committed in Texas and of attempted murder and carjacking, the release added.
Wayne is in custody in Texas pending an extradition hearing to Kern County, the release said.