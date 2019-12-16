Kern County Sheriff's homicide investigators are looking into the death of a man found traumatically injured inside an illegal marijuana dispensary on Sunday.
At 10:46 a.m., deputies were flagged down and directed to Superior Meds Marijuana Dispensary at 2009 Niles St., according to Angela Monroe, a Kern County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
Deputies found a man inside the dispensary and attempted CPR but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene when emergency responders arrived.
The case has not been ruled a homicide but is under investigation.
The dispensary was operating illegally, Monroe said, and it had previously been shut down by the sheriff's office in October 2018.
