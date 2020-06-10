Pending a review of its policies and training, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday the agency has suspended its use of a controversial choke hold that restricts blood flow to the brain, causing the restrained person to lose consciousness.
The announcement came as protesters around the country push for law enforcement agencies to end in-custody violence against black people.
"The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is committed to provide a high-level of service to our community," the department said in an afternoon news release. "As part of this commitment, our policies and procedures and training are constantly reviewed and updated to reflect best practices.
"One area currently under review is the use of the carotid control hold," it continued, referring to the controversial restraint measure. "Effective immediately, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the use of the carotid control hold pending a thorough review of our policies and training."
what a shame if Hillary were president Andrew Jackson wouldn’t be on that fake twenty……..Harriet Tubman would be………. and the Trump administration wouldn’t have been able to “dismantled key federal tools for imposing accountability on police forces engaging in systemic racial discrimination, severely hampering efforts to heal the wounds of the police killing of George Floyd and the ongoing protests convulsing the country.”……but the world is not perfect and the “good guys” screwed up and sided with the Russian propagandists and put the Reality Star in the Big House….and the abortion folks who ended up with unborn life being more important than adult life…… so here we are……. Donny having a epiphany….[and I think I am slow]….. thinking maybe depriving human brains of blood supply isn’t a good look for the folks in Blue……
