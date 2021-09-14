KCSO suspends inmate visitation until Oct. 1

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said all public inmate visitation for the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility and Lerdo Justice Facility will be suspended until Oct. 1.
Implemented measures hope to stem the spread of COVID-19 from outside sources, KCSO said. On Oct. 1, the KCSO will evaluate if the suspension will remain.
Attorney and professional visitation will take place and require social distancing and face masks, outlined in the California Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines.