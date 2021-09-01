KCSO suspends inmate visitation on heels of COVID-19 case increases

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is suspending all public inmate visits at Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility and Lerdo Justice Facility starting Wednesday.
These measures hope to reduce the spread of COVID-19 from outside sources, according to KCSO. The sheriff's office will re-evaluate the suspension in two weeks and determine if it still needs to be in effect.
Attorney and professional visitation will continue and will require guidelines from the California Department of Public Health about social distancing guidelines and face masks be followed.