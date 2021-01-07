A suspect wanted in a kidnapping attempt in Rosamond on Monday has been arrested.
Clifford Bennett, 22, turned himself into deputies at the Mojave Jail on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the agency, Bennett was wanted for an incident that occurred at 11:53 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of 15th Street West in Rosamond. KCSO said Bennett brandished a firearm and forced a woman and her infant son into a vehicle against their will.
In the report, KCSO said the woman and child are no longer in danger.