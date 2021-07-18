KCSO: Stolen vehicle report leads to second stolen vehicle, weapons and drugs

Kern County Sheriff's deputies who went to check out an abandoned stolen vehicle in a motel parking lot found a second abandoned stolen vehicle, along with weapons and drugs.
Deputies went to the Motel 6 on Olive Tree Court on Saturday, KCSO reported Sunday. Deputies detained two men and did a probation search of a motel room.
Deputies reported that they found an AR style rifle, a handgun with suppressor, four high-capacity magazines, a 50-round drum magazine, 200 rounds of ammunition, 1.8 grams of heroin, 11.9 grams of methamphetamine, 4.6 grams of cocaine, 222 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than 100 Xanax pills, indications of drug sales and money.
Two men, whose names KCSO did not provide, were booked into jail on charges related to narcotics and firearms possession and possessing stolen property.