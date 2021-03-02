The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested six suspects during recent investigations into alleged child predators.
According to a KCSO news release, here is a list of the suspects arrested:
• Matthew Malcolm Ozanich Jr., 23, of Bakersfield was arrested Jan. 16 on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.
• Aldo Alcaraz, 27, of Long Beach was arrested Jan. 23 on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor, contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.
• Diyesh Bhakta, 44, of Bakersfield was arrested Jan. 23 on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.
• Jesus Estevan Navarrete, 33, of Bakersfield was arrested Feb. 6 on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.
• Travis Sloan Fugitt, 36, of Bakersfield was arrested Feb. 6 on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.
• Luis Martin Nunez-Perez, 33, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.