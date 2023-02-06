 Skip to main content
KCSO sheriff, CSUB police chief testify in retrial of ex-KCSO deputy convicted of murdering 2 women

1334160469-data.jpg

Kern County sheriff's deputy David Keith Rogers was sentenced to death in March 1988 for murdering two women.

 John Harte / The Californian, file

A retrial of a former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy convicted of killing two prostitutes has drawn witness testimony from many disparate people — former sex workers, deputy district attorneys reading transcripts of KCSO officials who’ve died and a fingerprint expert from a state department. Entering the approximately 11th day of trial on Monday, prosecutors questioned the heads of two Bakersfield law enforcement agencies.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood testified Monday he and another deputy talked about defendant David Keith Rogers’ actions. Rogers — who once worked in local jails — was convicted of murdering Janine Marie Benintende, 20, in 1986 and pregnant Tracie Clark, 15, in 1987. Jurors will not consider if Rogers’ convictions are illegitimate, but if he should be sentenced to death or spend his life in prison without parole.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

