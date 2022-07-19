KCSO seeks public’s help to ID theft suspect

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted on suspicion of grand theft involving diesel fuel.
On July 1, two suspects stole approximately 500 gallons of red diesel, valued at approximately $3,525.
One of the suspects, an older white male with multiple tattoos on his arms and legs, was caught on camera.
If anyone has information regarding the identity of this individual, they are encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.
