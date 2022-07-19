 Skip to main content
KCSO seeks public’s help to ID theft suspect

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted on suspicion of grand theft involving diesel fuel.

On July 1, two suspects stole approximately 500 gallons of red diesel, valued at approximately $3,525.

