KCSO flier

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said this suspected vehicle is connected to the Dec. 23 shooting death of Jamiel Ringold in Wasco.

 Image courtesy of the KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a suspected homicide that occurred in Wasco on Dec. 23.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Jamiel Ringold was found shot to death near the intersection of 16th Street and D Street.

The suspects fled in a vehicle described as an older-model four door SUV or Crossover, either burgundy or brown colored, the KCSO said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the KCSO at 861-3110 or the agency’s Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.