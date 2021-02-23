The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a suspected homicide that occurred in Wasco on Dec. 23.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Jamiel Ringold was found shot to death near the intersection of 16th Street and D Street.
The suspects fled in a vehicle described as an older-model four door SUV or Crossover, either burgundy or brown colored, the KCSO said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the KCSO at 861-3110 or the agency’s Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.