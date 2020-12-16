Kern County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an attempted murder suspect who is accused of assaulting a woman with a metal pipe in Bodfish.
A 57-year-old woman at a residence in the area of Elk Street and Park Way reported at about 8:44 p.m. Tuesday that Phillip Martinez assaulted her with a metal pipe, according to a KCSO news release.
The woman suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, where she is expected to survive, KCSO said.
Martinez fled before deputies arrived. A felony warrant was issued for Martinez’s arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious bodily injury and criminal threats.
Martinez is described as 37 years old, 5'8", 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies ask that anyone with information call 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.