The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for armed robbery of the Rite Aid at 715 Airport Drive.
The suspect entered the store on Nov. 11 gathered several items from the shelves and then tried to leave the store without paying, according to a KCSO news release. When the cashier attempted to retrieve the merchandise, the suspect allegedly hit the cashier in the head with his skateboard and fled on foot with the stolen property, the news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110, Detective Contreras at (661) 391-7606 or the Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.