The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's assistance in identifying a John Doe found in McFarland.
On Dec. 1, 2017, an 18- to 24-year-old man was found dead in the area of Perkins Avenue approximately one-half mile west of Stradley Avenue in an almond orchard.
All efforts so far to identify the man have been unsuccessful.
The man was possibly Hispanic with a medium build. He was 5 feet 6 inches tall and 183 pounds, KCSO said. He had short black hair and a thin mustache. When he was found, the man was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue athletic-style pants with yellow vertical lines and black work boots.
The man did not have birthmarks or tattoos, KCSO said.
Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Kern County Coroner's Office at 868-0100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.