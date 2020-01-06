The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two runaway juveniles.
Destiny Yelland, 17, and Xavier Fisher, 16, are missing Bakersfield residents in unrelated cases. Yelland was last seen on Dec. 10 and Fisher was last seen on June 27, according to the KCSO.
If anyone has information regarding Yelland or Fisher’s whereabouts, please contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 322-4040.
