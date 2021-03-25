KCSO seeking information in suspected homicide of 16-year-old girl

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a suspected homicide of a 16-year-old girl.
According to a KCSO news release, deputies from the Lamont Substation were dispatched to the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard and Tower Line Road the morning of March 6 regarding a report of a body in an orchard. Upon arrival they located 16-year-old Marya Neufeld, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives believe that Neufeld was in the areas of east Bakersfield and Arvin the day before her death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.