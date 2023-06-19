The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 40-year-old woman missing since Sunday.
Melanie Cercone is described as White, 4-foot, 11 inches in height, with blond hair and green eyes.
She was last seen at 4:50 a.m. Sunday in downtown Bakersfield. She was seen last wearing a gray shirt and gray leggings.
KCSO said Cercone is considered at-risk due to a diminished mental capacity equivalent to a teenager. Cercone is also diagnosed with bipolar disorder, authorities said, and is unfamiliar with the Bakersfield area.
Anyone with information on Cercone or her whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.