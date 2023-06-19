Melanie Cercone.png

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Melanie Cercone, a 40-year-old woman missing since Sunday.

 Courtesy of KCSO

Melanie Cercone is described as White, 4-foot, 11 inches in height, with blond hair and green eyes.

