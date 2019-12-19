The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing juveniles who were last seen Nov. 21 in Bakersfield.
According to a KCSO news release, Madison Estrada, 17, stands at about 5-foot-4, 170 pounds. She's Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes, KCSO said.
Ayden Estrada, 15, stands at about 5-foot-4, 170 pounds, according to KCSO. The news release said he's Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
