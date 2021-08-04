KCSO searching for suspect who killed 1 woman, injured 1 boy

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman and shot a boy.
At 9:57 a.m. Tuesday, deputies arrived at the 2600 block of N. Inyo Street and located a deceased woman with gunshot wounds, according to a KCSO news release. The boy also was injured with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, according to KCSO’s news release.
The boy will live and the suspect was not located, according to KCSO’s news release.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.