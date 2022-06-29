KCSO searching for suspect in Lamont carjacking, 1 arrested

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of carjacking.
KCSO said in a news release that an industrial sprayer truck, and a victim’s phone and debit card, were taken at gunpoint by two men on May 26. A gunshot was fired, but the victim was uninjured, the news release stated.
One suspect, Maximo Portillo, 42, of Lamont was arrested in connection to the carjacking incident. The second man is unidentified.
Anyone with information about this case can call the KCSO at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.