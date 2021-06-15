You have permission to edit this article.
KCSO searching for suspect allegedly selling narcotics out of Mt. Mesa residence

Kimberly Tieche

 Photo provided by the KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted on suspicion of selling narcotics out of a residence in Mt. Mesa near Lake Isabella.

According to a KCSO news release, deputies from the Kern Valley Substation served a search warrant for narcotics sales taking place in the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue.

During a residential search, deputies located approximately 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $7,000; three pounds of cannabis with a street value of approximately $2,100; suspected fentanyl; and indicia of narcotic sales, the KCSO said.

KCSO has identified 59-year-old Kimberly Tieche as a suspect and there is an active warrant for her arrest. The news release said Tieche is a white woman, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

