KCSO searching for suspect allegedly selling narcotics out of Mt. Mesa residence

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted on suspicion of selling narcotics out of a residence in Mt. Mesa near Lake Isabella.
According to a KCSO news release, deputies from the Kern Valley Substation served a search warrant for narcotics sales taking place in the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue.
During a residential search, deputies located approximately 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $7,000; three pounds of cannabis with a street value of approximately $2,100; suspected fentanyl; and indicia of narcotic sales, the KCSO said.
KCSO has identified 59-year-old Kimberly Tieche as a suspect and there is an active warrant for her arrest. The news release said Tieche is a white woman, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.