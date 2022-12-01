KCSO searching for shooting suspect in June incident

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help finding a shooting suspect.
The incident happened June 28 at 301 Morning Drive.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 8:47 pm
Anyone with information about the suspect can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
