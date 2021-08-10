KCSO searching for missing 8-year-old girl

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office asks the public’s help to find an 8-year-old missing girl, last seen in the Mojave area at 11 a.m. Monday.
Shamyrah Munns is Black, around 4-foot-4 inches tall and weighs around 45 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Munns was last seen in the company of Felicia Mcwright, according to the KCSO’s news release. Mcwright is a Black woman around 5 -foot-6 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. Mcwright has black hair and brown eyes, according to the KCSO’s news release.
Mcwright could have been driving in a small sedan to California City or the Lancaster area, according to the KCSO’s news release.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.