KCSO searching for missing 42-year-old man

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance locating a missing 42-year-old Bakersfield man who was last seen in the Lancaster area.
According to a KCSO news release, Brian Redfeairn went missing on June 4, off of Highway 138 and 300th Street West. He was believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
The KCSO said that Redfeairn works in the Lancaster area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Frazier Park Substation at 661-245-3440 or the KCSO at 661-861-3110. Reference case #2021-00078004.