KCSO searching for missing 16-year-old girl

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.
Layla Romo was last seen Nov. 8, wearing a long-sleeve black crop-top, blue skinny jeans, black socks, white sandals and a black Jansport backpack.
She is a Hispanic girl, about 4 foot, 11 inches and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown hair with highlights and has brown eyes. Romo has a nose piercing.
Anyone with information about Romo’s whereabouts can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witless line at 661-322-4040.