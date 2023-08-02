The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl last seen on July 27 at her home in the 3000 block of Pesante Road.
Jessica Basaldua was last seen at 8:20 a.m. wearing a shirt, sweatpants, Nike socks, all gray, and wearing black Crocs-style shoes.
Basaldua is a Hispanic girl who's 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, KCSO reported.
Anyone with information about Basaldua's location is asked to call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. Anonymous text tips can be sent to (847411). Type “KCSO” prior to texting.