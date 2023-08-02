JESSICA BASALDUA_500012881

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking to find a missing 12-year-old girl last seen on July 27 at her home in the 3000 block of Pesante Road. 

Jessica Basaldua was last seen at 8:20 a.m. wearing a shirt, sweatpants, Nike socks, all gray, and wearing black Crocs-style shoes. 

