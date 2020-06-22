The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing in the Kern River Saturday afternoon.
According to KCSO Lt. Joel Swanson, the Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 12:30 p.m. of a 36-year-old Hispanic man who went into the river without a life vest on and disappeared under water.
KCSO was searching for the man Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The incident happened 11 miles into the canyon near the Cow Flat area.
Read The Signs...!
