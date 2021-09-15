KCSO searching for man who shot victim's leg, leading to amputation

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office requests the community’s assistance in finding a man accused of attempted murder in Rosamond; the suspect shot a victim’s leg on Wednesday, which led to an amputation.
Tyler Henney, the 29-year-old suspect, is considered armed and dangerous, according to a KCSO news release.
The suspect is white and about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Henney or his whereabouts can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110, Senior Deputy Quiapo at 661-401-1720 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.