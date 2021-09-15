You have permission to edit this article.
KCSO searching for man who shot victim's leg, leading to amputation

Tyler Henney

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office requests the community’s assistance to find a man accused of attempted murder in Rosamond; the suspect shot a victim’s leg on Wednesday, which led to an amputation.

 Courtesy of the KCSO

Tyler Henney, the 29-year-old suspect, is considered armed and dangerous, according to a KCSO news release.

The suspect is white and about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Henney or his whereabouts can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110, Senior Deputy Quiapo at 661-401-1720 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

