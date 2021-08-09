You have permission to edit this article.
KCSO searching for at-risk missing man

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office asks the community’s help to locate a missing 56-year-old man, considered to be at-risk because of health issues.

Eddie Peterson last talked to his mother on Aug. 1 and said he was in Wasco. He is a Black man, around 5 foot 11 inches, 330 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with white stripes and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information can call Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.

